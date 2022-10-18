LeBron James takes on Father Time in a new Nike ad celebrating his 20th NBA season

LeBron James is starting his 20th season in the NBA, and Nike has decided to have some fun with a question on many skeptical minds: Can King James really compete with Father Time?
In the case of this new ad, created by Wieden+Kennedy, Father Time is played by Jason Momoa, replete with regal robes in Crown Royal purple and a flowing Gandalf beard. The two go head to head in the gym, on the court, and in the karaoke bar.
We then get a hint of more to come as the tagline says, “The battle begins 10.22.2022.”
The spot also marks the rollout of LeBron’s 20th signature shoe with Nike, the LeBron XX, which he’s already started hyping.
Nike also profiled James in a recent episode of its ongoing series What Are You Working On?, looking back on his legacy in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, and beyond.
Given his two decades in the league, it’s no surprise that Nike’s not the only brand marking the occasion. On Monday, Beats by Dre launched a new spot starring LeBron taking on his eldest son Bronny in a game of backyard one-on-one.
Twenty years at the top of the game is a big deal, so these are likely just the beginning of brands using it as a marquee marketing moment.
The final deadline for Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech Awards is Friday, June 20, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.