Exclusive: Plenty of Fish rebrands, launches its first in-app game

On Wednesday the 19-year-old company (acquired by Match in 2015) will debut an in-app game. It follows a Monday release of a fresh look for the brand.

The app’s face-lift showcases a more modern color scheme and interface. The game, called Cue’d Up, is meant to offer singles a way to connect before officially matching. Cue’d Up will pair up to six users for a short game, available twice a week at set times. Participants will answer the same prompts and then vote on who has the best answers for each of the four rounds. At the end of the game, users will vote on who has the “best vibes” overall and can like one another in the group. If people mutually like one another, they can start messaging.

“We thought games were just a natural thing that people could do online together,” CEO Malgosia Green tells Fast Company. “And so our games are very much oriented to try to replicate that sort of easy, casual, in-real-life spark that happens at, say, the backyard barbecue.”