Exclusive: Calm expands to offer clinical mental health programs and medication tracking

Calm Health will offer clinical, condition-specific, mental health programs, medication tracking, and other tools supporting provider and caregiver communication. The initial suite of services is expected to roll out as a new app in the first quarter of 2023 and will be available for free through participating health insurance plans, care providers, or employers.

“We’ve always said that we want to support everyone on every step of their mental health journey as a company,” Calm CEO David Ko tells Fast Company. “We have different products for different people and different segments. So this is a natural kind of progression for us as a company.”

Founded in 2012, Calm is well known for its “sleep and meditation” guides, some of which are voiced by celebrities, and costs users $70 annually. Boosted by the pandemic, the company has seen user rates skyrocket to more than 100 million downloads, and has spent the past two years focusing on expanding its lines of business. Calm began offering enterprise services in 2019, allowing employers to offer the meditation app as a company perk. (Ko says the company projects that over 3,000 employers will have signed up for the service by year end.) And earlier this year, Calm acquired health-tech company Ripple Health Group—a move that helped build Calm Health.