What happens if Twitter’s top engineers leave the company?

As Elon Musk’s endless, on-again, off-again purchase of Twitter continues to wend its way to the logical conclusion—that Musk takes ownership of the company that he’s professed publicly multiple times not to want—a key question becomes all the more pressing: What happens to the Twitter employees who have already decided they want out?

Insiders claim that many Twitter employees are unhappy about the potential of working under Musk, with multiple employees saying they intend to leave the company should the entrepreneur take over. Several current and former employees have told reporters that Twitter has pursued an informal policy of attrition among its workforce to cut costs by not backfilling roles as people leave.

It all begs the question: What happens if Twitter’s top engineers decide to leave the company?

It’s a proposition made in the New York Times’ Hard Fork podcast, that a brain drain of Twitter’s five top engineers could prove terminal for the company. “There are people inside Twitter who say, ‘If these five engineers leave, we don’t know how to restart the servers’,” said host Casey Newton.