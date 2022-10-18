What happens if Twitter’s top engineers leave the company?

As Elon Musk’s endless, on-again, off-again purchase of Twitter continues to wend its way to the logical conclusion—that Musk takes ownership of the company that he’s professed publicly multiple times not to want—a key question becomes all the more pressing: What happens to the Twitter employees who have already decided they want out?
Insiders claim that many Twitter employees are unhappy about the potential of working under Musk, with multiple employees saying they intend to leave the company should the entrepreneur take over. Several current and former employees have told reporters that Twitter has pursued an informal policy of attrition among its workforce to cut costs by not backfilling roles as people leave.
It all begs the question: What happens if Twitter’s top engineers decide to leave the company?
It’s a proposition made in the New York Times’ Hard Fork podcast, that a brain drain of Twitter’s five top engineers could prove terminal for the company. “There are people inside Twitter who say, ‘If these five engineers leave, we don’t know how to restart the servers’,” said host Casey Newton.
But is there any truth to the rumor?
“I don’t think this is that much of a concern, really,” says Manu Cornet, a software engineer at Twitter, who joined the company last year after 14 years at Google. Cornet says that important processes within the company are well-documented to such an extent that any brain drain of top staff—were it to happen—would not materially affect the product.
Here Cornet brings up the company’s “bus factor,” referencing the hypothetical risk measurement assessment that asks how many people within a company would need to get run over by a bus for the organization to fail. “It is certainly much, much higher than five, even if you pick the five most senior, knowledgeable, and productive engineers,” he says.