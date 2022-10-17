Why Facebook Groups became the new matchmaker for singles

Depending on the group, users will share pictures of themselves or of a friend who is looking for a relationship, and then will field the responses. One woman, for example, says in the “Date Him New York” group that her friend is “incredibly intelligent, ambitious and funny. He loves being active, traveling and is family oriented.” Another woman, writing in the group TikMatched Private Singles Community, says she’s looking for “a partner in mischief.”

Dating apps surged in popularity at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Relegated to their homes, people turned online more than ever to find romantic connections (along with platonic and professional ones). In the race to lure new customers, the dating app behemoths unleashed a slew of new features—such as audio and video options, and in-app games—aimed at improving the matching experience.

But even with those added perks, many singles feel burned out on the traditional app experience. “The main issue with dating apps to me is the lack of follow-through and the general opinion that if you are on a dating app you have many options and you are not looking for anything serious,” says Dana, a 28-year-old from New York who has used Hinge, Bumble, and The League. She asked Fast Company to withhold her last name so she could keep her dating life private.