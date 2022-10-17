Why Facebook Groups became the new matchmaker for singles

Fed up with the major dating apps, people of all ages are using Facebook’s private Groups function to find romance and show off their single friends.
Depending on the group, users will share pictures of themselves or of a friend who is looking for a relationship, and then will field the responses. One woman, for example, says in the “Date Him New York” group that her friend is “incredibly intelligent, ambitious and funny. He loves being active, traveling and is family oriented.” Another woman, writing in the group TikMatched Private Singles Community, says she’s looking for “a partner in mischief.”
Dating apps surged in popularity at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Relegated to their homes, people turned online more than ever to find romantic connections (along with platonic and professional ones). In the race to lure new customers, the dating app behemoths unleashed a slew of new features—such as audio and video options, and in-app games—aimed at improving the matching experience.
But even with those added perks, many singles feel burned out on the traditional app experience. “The main issue with dating apps to me is the lack of follow-through and the general opinion that if you are on a dating app you have many options and you are not looking for anything serious,” says Dana, a 28-year-old from New York who has used Hinge, Bumble, and The League. She asked Fast Company to withhold her last name so she could keep her dating life private.
To be sure, the business of dating is nowhere near dead: Millions of users are still on dating apps, according to third-party data sites (the companies don’t break out figures for total users). “As much as people complain about the apps, it seems there aren’t many other options for such instant access to singles,” says Caitlin Cooper, a dating coach who founded the Date Him New York Facebook group.
But plenty of people are looking for other ways to meet partners, even if they continue to maintain a presence on the Bumbles and Tinders of the world. And many are turning to Facebook Groups. Date Him New York, for example, has amassed more than 2,000 members since its creation in August.
Whereas most of the popular apps run on a “freemium” model, meaning users can access the app for free but have to pay for services such as more “likes” or the ability to backtrack on swipes, Facebook Groups brings back the era of old-school, word-of-mouth matchmaking—which is exactly what many have missed in the digital age that is monetizing romance. (On the flip side, some are using Facebook to dig up information about partners’ infidelities. The group “Are We Dating The Same Guy? New York City NYC” has more than 50,000 members.)