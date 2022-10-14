Which Kindle should you buy? What to look for in an Amazon e-reader

I don’t want to spoil the punchline of this article, but Amazon’s Kindle e-reader lineup runs from inexpensive to expensive. And with the introduction of the latest entry-level Kindle , the inexpensive end of the spectrum looks mighty enticing.

If you’re in the market for a new Kindle, here’s a look at your current options–including the differences between all the models and, perhaps more importantly, what they all have in common.

The lineup

There are four Kindle models available, two of which have multiple versions. They are as follows:

Now, there are a handful of features that are the same across all the Kindle models.