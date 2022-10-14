Which Kindle should you buy? What to look for in an Amazon e-reader

I don’t want to spoil the punchline of this article, but Amazon’s Kindle e-reader lineup runs from inexpensive to expensive. And with the introduction of the latest entry-level Kindle, the inexpensive end of the spectrum looks mighty enticing.
If you’re in the market for a new Kindle, here’s a look at your current options–including the differences between all the models and, perhaps more importantly, what they all have in common.
The lineup
There are four Kindle models available, two of which have multiple versions. They are as follows:
- Kindle: $100
- Kindle Paperwhite: $140 or $150
- Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition: $190
- Kindle Oasis: $250 or $350
Now, there are a handful of features that are the same across all the Kindle models.
For starters, you’ll rarely have to worry about battery life. You should only need to charge your e-reader every couple of weeks or so.
Second, all these Kindles come with at least 8 GB of storage, enough room for thousands of e-books. Some variants go up to 32 GB, which is overkill for most people.
Third, the screen resolutions are the same across the board. They all have nice screens, so the difference comes down to how they’re lit (more on that in a bit).