4 Google tricks to take your searches to the next level

Searching for stuff on Google is easy, but sometimes finding exactly what you’re looking for is a lot less straightforward. Luckily, there are some really simple ways to modify your search queries to better focus the results that you get.
Here are the four I use most often.
Exclude specific topics from search results
Let’s say, for the sake of argument, that I’m interested in the topic of twins: perhaps the genetic miracle or the hilarious Danny DeVito-Arnold Schwarzenegger vehicle from the late ’80s.
However, let’s say that I am not, under any circumstances, interested in the Minnesota Twins baseball team even though it’s the most lovable franchise in the history of sports. Simply searching for Twins and adding -Minnesota will strip away search results about the baseball team.
This also works for sites you might not care for. I have a habit of searching for inspirational home improvement ideas. Nothing against the fine people at Pinterest, but I don’t have a Pinterest account, so I can’t see a thing on the site. Consequently, if I’m looking for something like home patio ideas, I’ll be sure to add -pinterest to the end of my search so that I don’t get any results sending me to a site I can’t access.
Get search results from a specific site
If you want to read about, say, the iPhone—but only here on Fast Company’s website—search for iPhone and then add site:fastcompany.com. This will return results mentioning the iPhone only from fastcompany.com and nowhere else online.