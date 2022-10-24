4 Google tricks to take your searches to the next level

Searching for stuff on Google is easy, but sometimes finding exactly what you’re looking for is a lot less straightforward. Luckily, there are some really simple ways to modify your search queries to better focus the results that you get.

Here are the four I use most often.

Exclude specific topics from search results

Let’s say, for the sake of argument, that I’m interested in the topic of twins: perhaps the genetic miracle or the hilarious Danny DeVito-Arnold Schwarzenegger vehicle from the late ’80s.

However, let’s say that I am not, under any circumstances, interested in the Minnesota Twins baseball team even though it’s the most lovable franchise in the history of sports. Simply searching for Twins and adding -Minnesota will strip away search results about the baseball team.