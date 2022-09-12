iOS 16 release time: Here’s when you can download the iPhone’s new operating system worldwide today

Today is one of the most anticipated days of the year if you’re an iPhone aficionado. It’s when Apple is releasing iOS 16 to the public. The new operating system for the iPhone is packed with exciting features, including an all-new lock screen experience , the ability to edit and unsend messages, multi-stop routing in Maps, and much more.

iOS 16 will run on all iPhones from the iPhone 8 and later. It’s a free download starting today, Monday, September 12, 2022. You can initiate the download by opening the Settings app on your iPhone and taping General > Software Update. But you won’t see the iOS 16 update option until after Apple flips the download switch, which usually happens around 10 a.m. PST. Here’s how that time translates to other time zones around the world:

Adelaide: 2:30 a.m. September 13

Athens: 8:00 p.m.

Auckland: 5:00 a.m. September 13

Beijing: 1:00 a.m. September 13

Berlin: 7:00 p.m.

Brisbane: 3:00 AM September 13

Cairo: 7:00 p.m.

Calgary: 11:00 a.m.

Cape Town: 7:00 p.m.

Chicago: 12:00 p.m.

Denver: 11:00 a.m.

Dubai: 9:00 p.m.

Hong Kong: 1:00 a.m. September 13

Honolulu: 7:00 a.m.

Houston: 12:00 p.m.

Kyiv: 8:00 p.m.

Lagos: 6:00 p.m.

London: 6:00 p.m.

Los Angeles: 10:00 a.m.

Melbourne: 3:00 a.m. September 13

Mexico City: 12:00 p.m.

Moscow: 8:00 p.m.

Mumbai: 10:30 p.m.

New York: 1:00 p.m.

Paris: 7:00 p.m.

Perth: 1:00 a.m. September 13

Phoenix: 10:00 a.m.

Sao Paulo: 2:00 p.m.

Singapore: 1:00 a.m. September 13

Sydney: 3:00 a.m. September 13

Tel Aviv: 8:00 p.m.

Toronto: 1:00 p.m.

Vancouver: 10:00 a.m.

But do keep in mind those times are estimates. While Apple generally releases the new iOS at 10 a.m. PST, it sometimes takes up to an hour for the update to show up as available around the world. And be aware that download times may take longer than usual as millions race to install iOS 16 on their iPhones as soon as possible.