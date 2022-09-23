The metaverse is ‘really dangerous’ when it comes to privacy, attorney Jay Edelson says

The metaverse has risen to become one of tech’s biggest focuses for the next decade. Just look at Facebook, which was renamed Meta last year as part of CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s vision for the immersive technology.

But the rise in the metaverse also coincides with an increased focus on consumer privacy. Users and lawmakers have become more concerned with how their data is being used, tracked, and sold. Having people work, play, and live in a virtual world that users enter through a type of headset is likely going to be a disaster when it comes to data collection, argues attorney Jay Edelson, who has brought previous privacy suits against Google and Facebook.

Headset devices are able to record things like a person’s movements, facial attributes, blinking, surroundings, and their activities when they’re in the metaverse. “The metaverse is really dangerous on privacy because if the idea is that we’re going to be wearing stuff that is tracking everything from our heartbeat to where we go and who we talk to, it is just gold for data companies,” Edelson told the audience at the Fast Company Innovation Festival on Thursday.

That’s where the importance of privacy laws come in, he said. Proponents of data privacy are pushing for companies to either share their data collection practices with consumers because they want to or because they’re compelled to by law.