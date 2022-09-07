The joy of AI

For all the terrible stuff humanity has already done with artificial intelligence, there’s an undeniable awe to it now that I haven’t felt since I first started tinkering with computers back in the ’80s, when I wrote my first “Hello World” program.

Back then, there was a prompt in which you typed esoteric lines of code using BASIC to make the computer display programs. It felt magical to make things out of words made of electrons. Today, using a text-to-image synthesis AI app like Midjourney and DALL-E, you type in another kind of prompt: a few words describing what you want these AIs to draw for you in plain English. That sentence might be “popcorn man navigates a sea of cheese hunting candy sharks” or “father and son riding retro spaceships race through a field full of T-rex as a meteor enters the atmosphere in a blaze of fire.” The AI interprets these words and turns them into a visual reality, like a genie casting a spell. The contrarian in me was ready to rip this technology apart before I even signed up for Midjourney’s beta to conjure my first image, and it took a while to sign up to Discord, the chat-room platform where Midjourney’s AI bot lives. But, once I got in, the process of invention was very simple, requiring little to no technical know-how. There I was, in this chat where people were furiously typing short paragraphs as new synthetic images raced across the screen. Forcing to take my eyes off that never ending flow, I noticed the text field at the bottom and typed the command: “/imagine”

Now I find myself having new sorcerer dreams: I want to dive into those images and explore what’s going on in there. They feel like they are windows to new universes. It’s not mad to prophesize that, one day—once the computing power, storage, and AI sophistication reach the right point—they will become actual portals to an infinite metaverse. I see vast parallel realities in which worlds and characters are connected by physics dreamt by AI, following the orders of future human gods. Perhaps we are living in one of those universes now. Or maybe I should just stop using The Prompt before I go nuts.