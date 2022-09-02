Is my student loan forgiveness taxable? Here’s what to know as states mull plans

Student borrowers have a lot to be thankful for after President Biden canceled up to $10,000 in debt for most with student loans. But depending on what state you’re living in, you may need to set some extra cash aside to handle the tax hit that comes with it.

Student loan forgiveness is exempt from federal taxation, as a provision in the American Rescue Plan—a law passed last year, and which most notably expanded the child tax credit and sent out a fourth round of stimulus checks—ensured that canceled or forgiven student loans did not count as a part of an individual’s federal taxable income until 2025. The White House made that clear in a Fact Sheet released on August 24.

“Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, this debt relief will not be treated as taxable income for the federal income tax purposes,” it reads.

But individual states can still tax student loan forgiveness as income, and some are already letting borrowers know that they will. According to Bloomberg, Mississippi was the first state to confirm that it would tax forgiven debt. This week, North Carolina followed suit, as the state’s Department of Revenue released a notice on Wednesday saying that student loan forgiveness “is currently considered taxable income in North Carolina.” Accordingly, student borrowers receiving student loan forgiveness in North Carolina will need to pay income tax on the corresponding amount of debt that ends up being canceled.