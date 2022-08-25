Biden formalizes DACA with new federal rule

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, is an Obama-era immigration policy that brought hundreds of thousands of the country’s undocumented immigrants out of the shadows, allowing them to work and shielding them from deportation. On Wednesday, the Biden administration finalized the policy, turning it into a federal regulation that generally codifies existing policies with limited amendments to preserve DACA. Here’s what you need to know about the new 453-page rule: