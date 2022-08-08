Urbanista is releasing a completely solar-powered pair of earbuds

The company already has a pair of solar-powered over-the-ear headphones, the Urbanista Los Angeles, which Fast Company honored in its 2022 World Changing Ideas list. And while solar-powered over-ear headphones are indeed a good idea, solar-powered earbuds may be an even better one: Earbuds are typically used for mobile activities such as running or working out, where accessing electric power sources might be less convenient.

“We started working on it in October of last year when we began work on the Los Angeles product,” says Urbanista’s brand and marketing director Tuomas Lonka. “When we announced that product in the spring last year we got a great reaction, so we knew early on we wanted to do an in-ear product as well.”

The earphones themselves carry no solar cells; that responsibility falls on the charging case, which continuously recharges from exposure to all forms of outdoor or indoor light, says Giovanni Fili, CEO of Exeger, the Swedish company that supplied the case’s solar cell. In effect, there’s likely no need for cords and cables (still, Urbanista did put a USB-C charging port on the case, just in case). The companies say the earphones will play music for eight hours after a charge, and that the charging case can provide enough power for 32 hours of play.