A data science expert explains how ‘over-the-air’ updates will change the auto industry

In some cases, Tesla has conducted over-the-air updates to resolve safety defects without notifying the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or Tesla owners that a recall was underway.
Because that’s against the law, the agency has ordered Tesla to provide those details.
Tesla has used over-the-air updates to resolve, for example, issues with its windshield wipers and seat belt chimes. It has also used over-the-air updates to address problems with its partially automated driving systems. Those features are the subject of a government investigation because of a spate of crashes with parked emergency vehicles in which first responders were using warning signs, such as flashing lights or flares.
Vivek Astvansh is a professor of marketing and data science at Indiana University.
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.