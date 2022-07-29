Is my job recession proof? Low unemployment is a saving grace, but some industries are safer bets

The latest GDP figures show that the U.S. economy contracted 0.9% during Q2 of 2022, marking the second-straight quarter of negative economic growth. By many definitions, that means the American economy is in a recession—though there are other factors at play, and nothing’s official until the National Bureau of Economic Research says so.

The latest numbers come a day after the Federal Reserve announced another interest rate hike of 75 basis points, the second in as many months. Fed Chair Jerome Powell maintained, too, that he thought the economy was not heading into a recession. Despite his comments, many people and businesses are feeling the effects: Companies are cutting jobs, and corporate earnings are taking a hit, for instance.

For many people, though, the biggest question is how, or if, a recession will have a direct effect on their lives and finances. For most, the biggest unknown is whether their jobs will be among those cut as a part of cost-saving measures by their employers. During the Great Recession, more than a decade ago, roughly nine million Americans lost their jobs as unemployment topped out at 10%. We’re still far from those numbers, with the jobs market still relatively strong—unemployment is currently only 3.6%.

The strong jobs market is perhaps the most important element to pay attention to in the weeks and months ahead. There have been some recent signs of weakening: Initial jobless claims numbers for the week ended July 23 totaled 256,000, after the previous week’s numbers were revised up to 261,000—the highest since last November. It’s the labor market’s strength, though, that has some experts skeptical that we’ll enter an “official” recession.