Mattel broadens its horizons with SpaceX partnership for new rocket ship toys

Mattel is broadening its horizons in a new partnership with SpaceX, Elon Musk’s rocket-ship company that aims to launch civilians into outer space.

The multi-year partnership—which is being unveiled on July 20, the day humans first stepped foot on the moon in 1969—is designed for worldwide markets. According to Mattel, it will begin releasing SpaceX-inspired toys next year through its Matchbox brand (a one-time competitor to Hot Wheels, before the toy giant scooped up the franchise in the late ’90s).

Mattel did not provide any further details about the forthcoming toys, although given Matchbox’s origins as a manufacturer of mini race cars, tow trucks, war tanks, ocean liners, and other modes of transport, one might expect the SpaceX collection to include tiny replicas of its Starship, Falcon, and Dragon rocket fleets—the last of which has shipped astronauts back and forth from the International Space Station, and also blasted the first-ever all-civilian crew into 3-day orbit in September.

Mattel and SpaceX will also release “astro-inspired collectibles” through Mattel Creations, its platform for luxe, limited-edition toys and trinkets. (Examples on the website include the hero clownfish from Pixar’s Finding Nemo and the dinosaurs from Jurassic Park.)