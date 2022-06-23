Walmart’s new AR feature lets you see how home decor purchases would look in your home

Users of Walmart’s app will soon be able to see how prospective furniture purchases would look in their homes and offices, thanks to new augmented reality technology.

The retail giant announced today a new “view in your space” feature, which will be visible on compatible home decor items in the Walmart app, allowing users to view an augmented reality version of a desk—or other potential purchase—in their room using a smartphone screen and camera. They’ll be able to drag and drop an item to where it might be positioned, with its dimensions visible on-screen.

And since the company’s proprietary AI is able to detect things like walls and floors, the piece of furniture won’t simply be floating in midair (a common issue in competing apps); instead, it will sit realistically on the floor.

“We actually can physically understand the hard relationships with walls—where walls come together, where physical devices come together,” says Cheryl Ainoa, SVP for new businesses and emerging tech at Walmart’s Global Tech unit. “It was the thing we spent the most time on, because we felt that was critical for the customer in really making it usable.”