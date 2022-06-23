How brands like Chobani are creating new jobs for refugees

When Chobani founder Hamdi Ulukaya started hiring refugees at his factory in upstate New York after he saw that they were struggling to find other jobs, he also helped kickstart a wave of other corporate commitments to hire refugees. But because most refugees live in the developing world—where corporations often don’t work directly—Ulukaya is now adding a new approach. In an initiative called Unstuck , brands including Chobani are making products sourced from suppliers who have also agreed to hire refugees.

“We thought we can make it a win-win,” Ulukaya says. “If a company encourages their supply chain to hire refugees [to work] on the products that they’re making for them, and if we have activated consumers who are really passionate about this topic in the Western world—who say, ‘I’ll buy your product if it’s helping someone in another part of the world’—that could be very interesting.”

The first group of products from the new coalition of brands focuses on supporting refugees from Venezuela, where more than 5 million people have fled violence, economic collapse, and political repression. More than 2 million Venezuelans have ended up in neighboring Colombia, which is struggling to handle the influx of people. The new initiative helps create new job opportunities for the refugees.

Chobani’s new product with the Unstuck label, for example, a yogurt made with tropical fruit, includes mangos from CEA, a supplier in Colombia that now hires refugees because of the program. “CEA was interested in setting up a refugee-hiring program, and had in fact tried to recruit Venezuelan refugees in the past,” says Nick O’Flaherty, director of Unstuck. It’s an initiative of the Tent Partnership for Refugees, the nonprofit Ulukaya founded in 2016 that asks companies to commit to supporting refugees. “But they were unsure of the processes and requirements, or the additional support they needed to provide refugee talent.” The Unstuck team connected the company with a nonprofit partner, Cuso International, which offered advice to help recruit, train, and work with refugees for the program.