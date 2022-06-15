The IRS backlog of paper tax returns is even more horrifying when you see it in pictures

We’ve written quite a bit about the frustrating backlog of paper tax returns at the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) over the past 18 months, so we honestly didn’t think this well-documented epoch of bureaucratic dysfunction still had the power to shock.

We were wrong.

It’s one thing to cite statistics about taxpayers waiting months or years for their refunds because Sisyphean stacks of paper returns are presumably collecting dust at some IRS processing center. It’s another thing to see what the backlog actually looks like.

This week, we’re getting a real-life glimpse of the problem, courtesy of Natasha Sarin, a tax policy counselor for the U.S. Treasury. Sarin shared a photo on social media that she says shows an Austin-based IRS facility overflowing with crates of unprocessed paper returns. Even more astounding is that the photo was not taken in an IRS warehouse or storage room, but in a cafeteria.