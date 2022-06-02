630 feet below the earth in China, an ancient forest blooms at the bottom of a sinkhole

In May, a team of spelunkers rappelled into the dark heart of a 192-meter deep sinkhole in China’s Guangxi region. Near the southern border, Guangxi is home to an otherworldly landscape of mountainous rock riveted by cave tunnels, cutting through pools of jade green water and a lush thick of trees.

But this newly discovered sinkhole —deep enough to swallow the United States’ tallest national monument, St. Louis’ Gateway Arch—houses an even more majestic world. At its bottom, the expeditionists found a flourishing prehistoric forest, with 40-meter tall trees branching skyward to a faraway circle of sunlight. The growth of the forest floor, meanwhile, could bury a person up to the shoulder.

As described by Chinese news outlets, it sounds like a near-mythical realm—a fantasy of Narnia, or the kingdom of Middle Earth—and its promise for biologists and geologists is no less thrilling. Scientists believe the forest could harbor previously unknown plant or animal species, as sinkholes can offer an oasis for life to bloom. Such “ancient” or “primitive” ecosystems have never been disturbed by humans. And they are natural jewels for study, offering a glance at what our planet might’ve looked like in primeval times devoid of mankind’s intrusion.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to know that there are species found in these caves that have never been reported or described by science until now,” Chen Lixin, who led the trek through the sinkhole’s forest, told China’s Xinhua news.