advertisement
advertisement
  • 5:25 pm

630 feet below the earth in China, an ancient forest blooms at the bottom of a sinkhole

Scientists believe the underground world could be teeming with species unknown to humans.

630 feet below the earth in China, an ancient forest blooms at the bottom of a sinkhole
A typical karst geological site in WuLong town, Chongqing, China. [Photo: Getty]
By Connie Lin2 minute Read

In May, a team of spelunkers rappelled into the dark heart of a 192-meter deep sinkhole in China’s Guangxi region. Near the southern border, Guangxi is home to an otherworldly landscape of mountainous rock riveted by cave tunnels, cutting through pools of jade green water and a lush thick of trees.

advertisement
advertisement

It is among China’s most beautiful terrain, marred by 30 giant, sunken swaths of earth—tiankeng, or “heavenly pits,” in Mandarin.

advertisement

But this newly discovered sinkhole—deep enough to swallow the United States’ tallest national monument, St. Louis’ Gateway Arch—houses an even more majestic world. At its bottom, the expeditionists found a flourishing prehistoric forest, with 40-meter tall trees branching skyward to a faraway circle of sunlight. The growth of the forest floor, meanwhile, could bury a person up to the shoulder.

advertisement

As described by Chinese news outlets, it sounds like a near-mythical realm—a fantasy of Narnia, or the kingdom of Middle Earth—and its promise for biologists and geologists is no less thrilling. Scientists believe the forest could harbor previously unknown plant or animal species, as sinkholes can offer an oasis for life to bloom. Such “ancient” or “primitive” ecosystems have never been disturbed by humans. And they are natural jewels for study, offering a glance at what our planet might’ve looked like in primeval times devoid of mankind’s intrusion.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to know that there are species found in these caves that have never been reported or described by science until now,” Chen Lixin, who led the trek through the sinkhole’s forest, told China’s Xinhua news.

advertisement

Guangxi is one of the world’s richest treasure troves of karst topography—found mostly in China, Mexico, and Papua New Guinea—where dramatic landscapes are formed by eroding underground bedrock. In such climates, rainwater runs first through soil—becoming gradually more acidic as it saps carbon dioxide from the earth—and then flows through cracks in the bedrock, hollowing it away into sprawling webs of limestone chambers, pillars, bridges, and tunnels. If the chambers grow large enough, they collapse inward and a sinkhole is born.

According to NASA, 13% of China is karst topography, including the world’s largest sinkhole, Xiaozhai Tiankeng, at 662 meters deep in Chongqing. Set upon a massive underground river, it also houses a robust forest ecosystem connected to a network of caves, much like Guangxi’s unnamed site.

Scientists now hope to illuminate its untold secrets, hidden in the tiny universes of heaven’s Earthly craters.

advertisement

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life