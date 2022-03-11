These are the times when it’s OK to turn your camera off in a meeting

We’re now years into this great experiment in remote work. It started off as a Zoom , but now it feels more like a plod. Our work lives are lived on camera all day, every day—and it’s time to let people take a break.

Face-muting is ok

Communicating remotely isn’t new. For ages, we corresponded by mail. Then we added telegraphs, which increased the speed of communication. Then came telephones, which allowed us to communicate beyond cablese. Fax, email, instant message—the communication options continued to grow.

We didn’t see each other’s faces, yet business still thrived.