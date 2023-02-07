State of the Union 2023 livestream: How to watch Joe Biden’s speech free without cable

President Joe Biden will give his second State of the Union address on Tuesday amid increasing economic uncertainty, fears of a recession, an ongoing war in Ukraine, new tensions with China, and the challenges of a Republican-led Congress.
Biden is expected to confront the nation’s anxieties by striking a tone that acknowledges these challenges while also striving for optimism. His address to Congress and the nation comes as polls show a majority of voters disapprove of his job performance, although the picture has improved slightly from last summer.
The 2023 SOTU address is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET. Most news coverage of the speech will begin at 7 or 8 p.m. ET. If you’re a cord-cutter who is looking to watch it on a computer, phone, or smart TV, streaming it live has never been easier. We’ve rounded up some options below.
- YouTube: This is going to be your quickest and easiest option, courtesy of the White House YouTube page. (After all, your tax dollars are paying for it.) Find it here or watch the embedded video below via PBS NewsHour below.
- Cable news websites: If you want to watch coverage from a cable news network, you can visit their websites (CNN.com, MSNBC.com, FoxNews.com) or download their mobile or TV apps. You may need to login with a pay-TV provider.
- Network TV streaming services: News divisions from the major broadcast networks all have free streaming services, including CBS News Streaming Network, ABC News Live, and NBC News Now.
- Streaming bundles: If you’re signed up for a bundled streaming service (SlingTV, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV, FuboTV), you’ll have plenty of options for watching the speech, the rebuttal, and news coverage of both.
