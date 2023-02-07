State of the Union 2023 livestream: How to watch Joe Biden’s speech free without cable

President Joe Biden will give his second State of the Union address on Tuesday amid increasing economic uncertainty, fears of a recession, an ongoing war in Ukraine, new tensions with China, and the challenges of a Republican-led Congress.

Biden is expected to confront the nation’s anxieties by striking a tone that acknowledges these challenges while also striving for optimism. His address to Congress and the nation comes as polls show a majority of voters disapprove of his job performance, although the picture has improved slightly from last summer.

The 2023 SOTU address is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET. Most news coverage of the speech will begin at 7 or 8 p.m. ET. If you’re a cord-cutter who is looking to watch it on a computer, phone, or smart TV, streaming it live has never been easier. We’ve rounded up some options below.

