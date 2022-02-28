How a lavish 1930s theater was reborn as an acoustical paradise

Once a lavish cinema owned by Warner Brothers studio, the Warner Grand Theater in Milwaukee has been transformed into an acoustic paradise for the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. The four-year-long renovation involved moving a 625-ton, 85-foot-tall wall into the street to make room for a larger stage, and introducing a slew of hidden acoustical features to make the space sound as good as it looks. The revived building, complete with a 1,750-seat hall, reopened with an inaugural performance in the fall of 2021, proving once again that old buildings can be fine-tuned for the 21st century.

The Warner Grand Theater was built in the 1930s as part of half a dozen other cinemas in downtown Milwaukee that provided escapism from the Great Depression. The cinema eventually closed in 1995 and sat vacant until the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra purchased the building in 2017. The journey to acoustical perfection, however, began back in 2000, when the orchestra first considered the building as a new home. In the process, they removed the first seven rows of seats in order to build a temporary platform and test the sound quality. The soundcheck proved successful, but the plan to move forward was thwarted by the ensuing housing market bubble.

The renovated building was designed by local architecture firm Kahler Slater, which preserved the original L-shaped building—including the glittering Art Deco lobby and ornamental plasterwork. They then supplemented it with two extensions flanking the performance hall, including a glassy welcome pavilion with a central staircase that was inspired by the shape of a harp, and crowned by a skylight. “Breathing new life into a building like this is so rewarding on many levels,” says Chris Ludwig, an associate principal at Kahler Slater. “[The orchestra] took a historic building, and saved it from an otherwise unknowing future.”