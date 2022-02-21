OpenSea NFT heist: Attackers make off with millions of digital assets

Some users of Opensea, one of the most prominent and popular NFT marketplaces, were shocked to see some of their NFTs had been stolen over the weekend. As The Verge reported , the heist seems to have occurred on Saturday between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET. During that time 254 tokens were stolen.

So how did the attackers carry out the heist? OpenSea has been adamant that the site was not hacked, with OpenSea CEO Devin Finzer saying on Twitter that the website, its listing systems, or any banners it hosted were not a vector for the attack. Right now the most popular theory is that the 254 tokens were stolen in a phishing attack, though that is not confirmed.

Interaction with an OpenSea email is not a vector for attack. In fact, we are not aware of any of the affected users receiving or clicking links in suspicious emails. — Devin Finzer (dfinzer.eth) (@dfinzer) February 20, 2022

However, in a series of tweets, OpenSea has confirmed two things about the attack: