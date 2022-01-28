E-bike package delivery is coming to L.A.

The final leg of a package’s journey to its destination, known as the “last mile,” is often the most inefficient of the entire trip. That’s because packages are usually divided into several different gas-fueled vehicles headed in different directions, often into traffic-filled city centers, decreasing delivery speed and increasing the environmental toll.

One company working to reduce these inefficiencies is urban logistics innovator, AxleHire. After running various pilots to evaluate solutions, its latest development is a larger-scale delivery service program in Los Angeles; opening four “microhubs” in the city, which will serve as bases for a new cargo model. Deliveries will leave each hub in containers pulled by electric bikes. The aim: to increase delivery loads, reduce time stuck in traffic, and cut carbon emissions.

The program will use a network of cargo-carrying e-bikes, called URB-E, with the goal of achieving the “containerization of the last mile,” says URB-E cofounder and chief technology officer Sven Etzelsberger, a former engineer for Ford and Porsche. The e-bikes simply hitch a trailer loaded with a pre-packed container. “We believe that we can bring the same efficiencies to the last mile that these containers brought to global trade back in the ’50s and ’60s,” he says. Containers act as a direct replacement for vans or trucks, negating the messy need to fill vehicles with individual parcels. “That’s really the beauty of containerization,” he says.

The containers are expansive, at 72 cubic feet. “It’s almost the size of a smaller-size wardrobe,” Etzelsberger says. Still, that’s less spacious than a truck. But, AxleHire CEO Adam Bryant explains, time is just as important a factor as volume. When there are multiple smaller items to deliver, like envelopes or polybags, a truck sitting in traffic is likely to deliver fewer than an e-bike flying past stopped cars in the bike lane. What’s more, URB-E reports saving 95% in carbon emissions versus a diesel van, and even 65% to 70% compared to an electric van.