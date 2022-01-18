5 steps to provide feedback that’s helpful, not hurtful

What one skill do you think has the greatest positive impact on workplace culture and performance?

From my years of helping leaders create a culture of accountability, I have found that the ability to provide feedback directly and respectfully makes the biggest and most immediate positive difference to individuals and organizations.

Contrary to popular belief, most people want to hear how they can improve—as long as that feedback is delivered well. Regrettably, only 26% of employees strongly agree that the feedback they receive is helpful. This means most managers are failing at providing feedback. That’s a huge risk, given the Great Resignation we are experiencing. When managers don’t provide feedback well, it prompts four out of five employees to start looking for a new job.

If you think about what things you excel at, it’s likely that receiving feedback on your performance helped you get to where you are now. Plenty of research shows that well-delivered feedback improves performance. Indeed, 94% of people agree that corrective feedback improves their performance when presented well. Managers can’t afford to wing it or rely on an outdated feedback model when delivering tough messages.