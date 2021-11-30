The world’s first “living robots” can now self-replicate, furthering hope for regenerative medicine

In January 2020, scientists created a new breed called the Xenobots—the world’s first-ever living robots, engineered from the stem cells of the Xenopus laevis species, or in other words, the African clawed frog. The Xenobots functioned as tiny (less than a millimeter-wide) machines that could walk or swim by propelling themselves with hair-like cilia, survive for weeks without food, and work together in groups. Their very existence was a wholly new life-form; a scientific and natural marvel.

You see, “living robot” is a novel term: A robot isn’t always the hunkering, metallic contraption that popular culture would have you imagine, but rather refers to any machine that can perform useful work in the world. And Xenobots have no whizzing gears or shiny facades—they’re best described as blobs of pink flesh, floating about in a petri dish. Born from the stem cells of embryonic frogs—which would otherwise have matured into the skin and heart of a living, breathing animal in time—Xenobots were cultivated as a “new class of artifact: a living, programmable organism,” Joshua Bongard, a computer scientist and co-leader of the project, said at the time. The researchers envisioned future uses for Xenobots ranging from scouring for radioactive waste, to clearing microplastics from the oceans, to scraping plaque from human arteries, to fixing electrical circuits.

Now, the same team from the University of Vermont, Tufts University, and the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University has revealed an exciting new development in its futuristic ambition: They discovered Xenobots can actually self-replicate. Researchers stumbled upon this while testing the organisms’ ability to clean their own petri dish; when dye particles and silicone-coated iron beads were spilled amongst their pondwater habitat, Xenobots would bulldoze the debris into neat piles. What would happen if those piles were, instead, full of Xenobot stem cells? scientists wondered. Another experiment later, they had their answer: the Xenobot-constructed piles morphed into baby offspring, sprouting their own cilia and beginning to motor around.

The Xenobots’ curious behavior was also occurring spontaneously—without the help of human programming. Researchers employed artificial intelligence to design the cell shape most conducive to Xenobot replication, which turned out to look like the 1980s video game Pac-Man. This yielded four generations of new organisms. But the fact that the Xenobots themselves had figured out how to replicate, and in a way never before seen in plants or animals, was astounding. Called kinematic replication, this type of process has been observed in molecules but never organisms.