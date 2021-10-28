CDC warning: aromatherapy spray sold at Walmart is contaminated

If you bought a specific aromatherapy spray from Walmart you need to stop using it and isolate the spray right away, says the Centers for Disease Control, which has issued a recall of the spray in conjunction with Walmart.

At issue is the aromatherapy spray in question contains the bacteria B. pseudomallei, which causes melioidosis, which can cause everything from pulmonary to bloodstream infections. The CDC tracked the source of the B. pseudomallei to the spray after four people who may have come into contact with it became sick. Two of those people sadly passed away. Here are the important details you need to know:

What is being recalled? The “Better Homes & Gardens Lavender & Chamomile Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones” spray.

The “Better Homes & Gardens Lavender & Chamomile Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones” spray. Where was it sold? At Walmart stores and on Walmart.com.

At Walmart stores and on Walmart.com. When was it sold? Between February 2021 and October 2021.

Between February 2021 and October 2021. What you should do if you bought the spray: The CDC has a list of steps to take, which shows just how seriously they are taking the risk of this outbreak. You can read all the steps here, but, in short, stop using the spray right away. Do not open it. Do not throw it out in the regular trash. Instead double bag it, place it in a cardboard box and return it to a Walmart store. Wash any clothes or sheets that might have come into contact with the spray and wipe down any surfaces, too.

If you believe you have come into contact with the spray in the past three weeks and have symptoms of melioidosis, the CDC says you should go to your doctor immediately and tell them you were exposed to the spray.