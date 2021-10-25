Amazon’s Alexa is coming to a hospital near you

Amazon’s Alexa is moving into hospitals. On Monday, the company announced that it will now support scaled launches of its devices inside both healthcare systems and senior living facilities.

“When the pandemic first changed all of our lives, we had a number of healthcare institutions reach out to us and ask if there was a way we could help with some of the challenges they were having, particularly related to shortage of personal protective equipment,” says Aaron Rubenson, VP of Amazon Alexa. That kicked off a roughly yearlong pilot of Amazon Alexa inside care facilities, such as hospitals. Doctors used Alexa’s intercom-like feature to communicate with patients without having to go into their rooms and to conduct check-ins. Using Alexa to conduct rounds meant nurses and doctors could more judiciously use protective gear when it was in short supply.

Hospitals that are using Amazon Alexa include Northwell Health, Cedars-Sinai, BayCare, and Houston Methodist. Now Amazon, through its Amazon Properties program, is making Echo devices and the Alexa assistant available to hospitals broadly. Amazon already makes the Echo available to hotels, apartment buildings, and vacation rentals, and recently announced plans for a custom “Hey Disney” service for Walt Disney World’s resorts.

In hospitals, Rubenson says, the devices allows patients to send messages and requests to the nursing staff, rather than hitting the call button every time they need something. It also enables nurses and doctors to communicate with patients through its “Drop In” feature.