How to watch today’s Apple ‘Unleashed’ event: New MacBooks, Airpods, and more

Apple is holding another launch event today. This event is titled “Unleashed” and is expected to be their final event of the year. It follows a little more than a month after their last event, which saw the introduction of the iPhone 13 series and a new iPad mini.

Hey today’s event, on the other hand, is expected to be very Mac-focused. Here’s what’s expected, according to MacRumors:

16-inch MacBook Pro: this MacBook Pro would feature an Apple M-series chip – the first Pro laptop to do so. It is also expected to feature a better display (with a notch), and the return of the standard row of F keys.

14-inch MacBook Pro: this would be the first 14-inch version of the MacBook Pro that Apple has ever released. Other than the size difference it's expected to be almost identical to the 16-inch version above.

Mac mini: Apple updated the Mac mini last year, but rumors are another one will launch today – perhaps a pro version. This version is expected to have a next-generation M-series chip as well as a smaller footprint.

AirPods 3: the only non-Mac product expected to debut today is the next generation of the AirPods. AirPods 3 are expected to take on a form factor that is similar to the current AirPods Pro but they are not expected to get advanced features like active noise cancellation.

macOS Monterey: Apple preview macOS Monterey back in June but today we could finally learn when it will be released to the public.

Apple’s “Unleashed” event takes place at 10 a.m. PT today. You can view it on the TV app on your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, or Mac; on Apple.com; or on Apple’s YouTube channel, the stream of which is embedded below.