‘Hey, Disney!’ Amazon rolls out new voice assistant for Orlando resorts and Echo devices

On Tuesday, Amazon and Disney revealed that they would be partnering to release a new, custom voice assistant called “Hey, Disney!” which will debut on Echo devices within Walt Disney World resorts in Orlando, Florida, sometime in 2022.

“Hey, Disney!” will be given its own unique voice, and can also spout authentic character voices and original recordings from the vast Disney archives—meaning you could probably queue up a classic “huh-huh!” from Goofy or an impromptu karaoke of Mulan’s “Make a Man Out of You.” As Disney Parks vice president Dan Soto told USA Today, you could also use it for more practical purposes, like inquiring about the next bus to Epcot or nearest Italian restaurant, or ordering more blankets to your hotel room.

According to a blog post from Disney Parks chairman Josh D’Amaro, the idea was to create an “immersive storytelling” experience with “unique audio environments inspired by our films and destinations, and more than a thousand magical interactions to discover,” including fun facts, trivia, and jokes spanning the worlds of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars. And like the magic of Disney itself, it won’t be confined to the resorts: Disney and Amazon will also make “Hey, Disney!” available to install on Echo devices at home, for those who purchase it through the Alexa Skills Store.