Biden launches U.S. Digital Corps to bring young tech talent to government

On Monday the Biden administration announced a new program, called the U.S. Digital Corps , designed to attract young tech talent to roles in the government.

The Corps offers early-career technologies a chance to get engaged in government via a two-year fellowship focused on major Biden administration priorities, including coronavirus response, economic recovery, cybersecurity, and streamlining government services.

The program will begin by recruiting 30 people with skill sets in software engineering, data science, design, cybersecurity, and other critical technology fields this fall. It’ll place them in one of five agencies—the General Services Administration (GSA), Veterans Affairs, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau—where they’ll start work in 2022.

Only 3% of the government’s workforce is under 30 years old, says the GSA, which will handle the recruiting. And only a quarter of the current workforce are women. The GSA says it’ll hire a diversity of people for the Corps to help even out those ratios. The program will recruit from “leading undergraduate programs,” as well as from “alternative training pathways” such as apprenticeships, bootcamps, and certificate programs.