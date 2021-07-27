Facebook recall: What to do if you ordered an Oculus Quest 2 VR headset

Facebook has issued a voluntary recall for a component of its latest Oculus Quest 2 virtual-reality headset.
The recall pertains to the removable foam face cushion that comes packaged with every headset, and is also sold separately as part of the Quest 2 Fit Pack. While the cushion is meant to pad the face and make the VR experience comfier, according to Facebook and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, some users have reported just the opposite with complaints that the padding caused skin irritation.
A page on the U.S. safety commission’s website says the recall affects roughly 4 million units. It cites “5,716 reports of incidents of skin irritation and approximately 45 reports of consumers that required medical attention.”
If you bought one of those and have noticed any rashes, swelling, burning, itching, hives, or bumps on your face after using it, here’s what to do:
- Don’t panic: According to a Facebook blog post, an investigation found “no hazardous or unexpected contaminants” in the Quest 2 foam cushion, or in its manufacturing process.
- Contact Facebook here to request a free silicone cover, which fits over the cushion to buffer your face from any irritants.
The company has said it’s pausing all sales of the Quest 2 in the wake of the complaints while it works to include silicone covers in all future headset bundles.
The Quest 2, which was released in October 2020 as a follow-up to its original 2019 Quest, was on track to become the most popular VR headset yet. Analysts estimated that Facebook sold 2 to 3 million units last year and an additional 2 million in the first quarter of this year, bringing its total sales to roughly 5 million in just 6 months—the same number that the smash success PlayStation VR headset sold in 5 years, since its launch in 2016.
It’s a significant foothold for Facebook in the VR universe, into which it has expanded ambitiously in recent years. Starting in 2019, it has scooped up several of the industry’s biggest content studios and game makers, including Beat Games, Downpour Interactive, and BigBox VR.