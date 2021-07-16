Netflix’s Naomi Osaka doc explains why she withdrew this summer without ever addressing it

advertisement advertisement

The phrase “self-care” has been reduced to parody in recent years from overuse. This 10 a.m. milkshake is self-care because I’m bored. Skipping my friend’s wedding is self-care, because one of the groomsmen is annoying. When tennis phenom Naomi Osaka announced back in May, however, that she would not be doing press for this summer’s French Open (as self-care for her mental health), it was not a frivolous or entitled indulgence. It was one of the world’s top athletes experimenting with setting boundaries. The subsequent uproar around her decision led Osaka to bow out of the tournament altogether, the first time a tennis star of her stature has ever hit the eject button on such a major tournament without being physically injured.

The 23-year-old powerhouse, who is the world’s highest-paid female athlete, soon offered an explanation on Instagram. She is an introvert who gets heavy social anxiety, especially when talking with global media, and suffers from depression. Osaka’s sister, Mari, further clarified that Naomi always plays worse on clay courts like those at the French Open, and the press there tends to hound her about it every time. Between these two accounts, it’s pretty clear what happened at the tournament and why. Anyone seeking a more complete explanation, however, need only look to Netflix’s new three-part documentary series, Naomi Osaka—despite the fact that it never mentions the 2021 French Open even once. Directed by Garrett Bradley, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker behind Time, the just-released series follows Osaka from when she first beat lifelong idol Serena Williams in 2018 through to her embrace of Black Lives Matter activism in late summer 2020. The 2018 U.S. Open is an ideal place to start, because as Osaka revealed in her Instagram post this summer, her depression began around the time she won the first of her four Grand Slam championship titles. She never utters the word depression in the film, but she doesn’t need to. From the moment of that incredible victory, earned in front of a stadium full of loud Williams fans, Osaka is thrust into overnight superstardom. Not for one moment does she seem comfortable with it.

Osaka has the tender, measured speaking cadence of a deeply shy person, and she treasures her privacy. Because she is now one of the most famous people in the world, however, she is required to bop around constantly from awkward photo shoot to awkward Ellen appearance, often gliding past a billboard with her face peering out in an approximation of athletic concentration. She has a team that surrounds her and pumps her up, but she still seems lonely within their company. In the film, practically everywhere she goes a revolving scrum of cameras and microphones follows. It seems to be devouring her. “I think the amount of attention I get is kind of ridiculous,” she says early on. “Nobody prepares you for that.” We see how all the attention and pressure gets to her. Osaka has trouble sleeping sometimes, especially after a loss. She worries about not representing half-Black, half-Japanese kids well. She feels suffocated by the inoffensive image she feels required to maintain. She feels despair at the fleeting nature of winning, the way that becoming a champion means having to defend your championship, over and over again, until retirement.

Thankfully, the series also captures Osaka during an introspective, transitional moment of figuring out how to exist within her new circumstances—and how to use her platform. At the 2019 U.S. Open, she warmed hearts around the world by inviting defeated 15-year-old opponent Coco Gauff to do a post-match interview alongside her. Although the moment was widely documented at the time, the documentary adds crucial context and close-up footage. “Will you do the interview with me?” Osaka says to a teary-eyed Gauff. “I’ve done this before.” “I think I’m gonna cry the whole interview,” Gauff says, overwhelmed with gratitude.

