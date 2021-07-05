Beautypie makes luxury beauty products at affordable prices

advertisement advertisement

What if I told you you could buy luxury-quality beauty and skin products for $10-$15 a pop? And they’re made in the same factory as other high-end brands.

That’s the selling points of Beauty Pie, an online beauty emporium that sells a range of skincare and cosmetic products makes to customers. The brand emphasizes its access to the same labs as its brand-name counterparts. Founded by serial entrepreneur Marcia Kilgore (behind Bliss, Soap and Glory, Fit Flop) in 2016, Beauty Pie champions transparent pricing, claiming their lack of a middle man and retail markups, gives you their lowest possible price. Japanfusion™ Genius Lift Elixir - $8.55 The concept of “the same factory” isn’t new: Italic and Few Moda operate with the same concept, stocking label-free fashion goods from the same factories and suppliers as high-end designers. Beauty Pie likens itself to “Costco for luxury beauty products.” But Costco feels like the wrong thing to compare it to — you aren’t bulk-buying a private label that’s been manufactured in kin to a brand name. It’s a little more complicated than that: Products aren’t explicitly designed to be dupes (though there are extensive Reddit threads that attempt to decode them) and your paid membership only buys limited access to a range of exclusive products framed through a discounted lens.

Wondercolour Cream Shadow Sticks - $5.98 While you technically pay a fraction of their estimated typical cost (which they determine as 10x the cost of the actual product), you also pay a monthly membership fee with a capped spending limit based on the “typical price” of the product. While you may snag a super-luxe Yuzu Ceramide moisturizing mask for $11.96 —compared to their estimated $100— you’ll have hit your $100 cap for the month on a standard $10 plan. Plans can be scaled up to $30 for a $300/monthly limit; or a $79 annual pass gets you access to $1200 in “typical costs” per year. Here’s the thing: Beauty Pie’s products are fantastic.

JEJU DAILY AM/PM MOISTURE SUPERINFUSION - $12.35 All of the items I tried retail for under $15 and each has replaced a much more expensive product on my shelf for daily use. The Triple Hyaluronic Acid & Lipopeptide Serum is the best hyaluronic acid serum I’ve ever used — I wake up glowy and baby soft and stay that way all day. The Wondercolour Cream Shadow Sticks sent my decades-loved Laura Mercier Caviar Sticks out the door, because for $5.98 a piece, why would I ever use anything else ever again? Without the membership fees, I would happily pay the extra $10 for the Jeju Daily AM/PM Moisture Superinfusion and be psyched to have a phenomenal $22.35 daily moisturizer. But because of their pricing structure, I’d have to upgrade my monthly subscription fee if I’d like to add on another product.

