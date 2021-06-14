This compact and ingeniously designed steam iron is perfect for travel—or tiny apartments

The makers of Nori , a modern, handheld steam iron, are betting on consumers ditching their WFH wardrobes and readopting their wrinkle-free lifestyles yet again. Their hero product, the $120 Nori Press , is steam-iron hybrid anchored by a hinge and two triangular aluminum plates that sandwich and glide across fabric with a squeeze-and-slide motion.

Nori—iron spelled backward—was founded by Courtney Toll and Annabel Love, who wanted a new solution to clothing care that spoke to millennial and Gen Z clientele. After interviewing more than 500 potential consumers in their market (and finding that many relied on makeshift wrinkle-release solutions that ranged from pressing clothing between mattresses to hanging them in a steamy shower) Nori raised $1.3 million across two rounds to develop a working prototype before launch in May 2021.

It’s not a mistake that the Nori Press looks like an oversized, high-end hair straightener. Toll and Love were inspired by handy travelers who would run a hair iron across collars and seams in a pinch. The Nori, however, is bigger:—14 inches in length, weighing 1.4 lbs—and is designed to glide down garments, inching toward the center with each swipe. The unit has a small chamber for water (or their $15 deionized water Fabric Facial) that can be controlled along with the six heat settings, ranging from denim to linen, via buttons and a white LED on the handle.

It’s clever: an intuitive tool, that makes the act of crisping up a shirt much easier than dragging out an ironing board or refilling a steamer. The Nori Press heats up in about three minutes and requires users to hang or lay a garment and hold it taut as you drag the iron, applying pressure as you go. I swiped through a pair of wide-leg chambray trousers that I LOVE (and would have been devastated to lose if the iron destroyed them) and was left with soft, wrinkle-free pants. Fresh-from-the-dryer crinkled pillowcases got a quick touch-up for a crisper more luxurious bedding upgrade I would never bother with otherwise. And a wrinkled cotton dress, balled up in a suitcase from the weekend, looked fresh after a 3-minute session with Nori.