GameStop grabs a new CEO and CFO from Amazon, and a board chair from Chewy.com

GameStop, the company at the center of the retail investor revolt against Wall Street traders in January, says ahead of its first-quarter earnings report that it has appointed two ex-Amazon execs as chief executive officer and the new chief financial officer.

The new CEO, Matt Furlong, and the new CFO, Mike Recupero, each “oversaw various growth initiatives during their respective tenures” at Amazon, GameStop said Wednesday. Furlong starts June 21, and Recupero starts July 12.

Furlong most recently oversaw significant growth in Amazon’s Australia business, and previously was a technical adviser to the head of Amazon’s North America consumer business.

Recupero recently served as CFO of Amazon’s North American consumer business after serving as CFO of the Prime Video business.