You might get an IRS check in a few weeks for the child tax credit: Here’s how you’ll know

The chances that Congress will approve a fourth stimulus check from the Internal Revenue Service are pretty slim, but that doesn’t mean payments from the federal government are over—at least not for parents.

This week, the IRS began notifying more than 36 million taxpayers that they may be eligible for child tax credits that would come in the form of monthly checks. It’s part of the newly expanded Child Tax Credit that was authorized in March with the American Rescue Plan Act. Under this plan, payments would begin on July 15 and would be up to $300 a month for each child under 6 years old and $250 a month for kids 6 to 17.

Here’s the pay schedule the IRS has laid out:

July 15

August 13

September 15

October 15

November 15

December 15

And now here’s the best part: If you’re eligible to receive these payments, you don’t have to do anything extra to claim them. The IRS says it is determining eligibility based on 2020 tax returns (or 2019 tax returns if you haven’t filed 2020 yet), and it will notify eligible taxpayers via letters. So if you think you qualify, keep checking your mailbox.