Why Turkish towels are replacing terrycloth as the towel of choice

Every time I travel, I bring my own towel. No, not because I’m paranoid clean fanatic—though I’ve seen those blacklight tests on hotel linens. Rather, one of the most versatile travel companions I own is a set of Turkish towels.

Lightweight, 100% cotton flat-weave towels—sometimes called Turkish towels, foutas, Hammam towels, etc.—often don’t look like much. They’re not much thicker than your average cotton T-shirt, rectangular and woven, sometimes with subtle cotton fringe. They can roll up to the size of a closed, compact umbrella and be stuffed and squished into any gap in your luggage or carry-on.

IMHO, Turkish towels are superior to any other towel you own. They are extremely absorbent, thanks to long, soft cotton fibers that make up the weave, and dry much quicker than that super plush, fluffy spa set you thought you had to have. (Remember the longer your towel stays damp, the longer it becomes a breeding ground for bacteria.) They make great impromptu picnic blankets, beach towels, and if you really need it, a wrap or sarong.

I’ve used them to drape over particularly questionable airline and train seats and snuggled under one when stuck under an air vent. At home, I especially like my Turkish towels for drying my hair. Because of their flat weave, they produce less tension and friction on my wet hair, reducing the risk of frizz and breakage. Sometimes I use them for a layer of organic texture on my sofa or bed. And sometimes, when I’ve spilled an entire glass of water on the ground, they’re the towels I grab to finish the job in one swipe.