Why Turkish towels are replacing terrycloth as the towel of choice

Every time I travel, I bring my own towel. No, not because I’m paranoid clean fanatic—though I’ve seen those blacklight tests on hotel linens. Rather, one of the most versatile travel companions I own is a set of Turkish towels.
Lightweight, 100% cotton flat-weave towels—sometimes called Turkish towels, foutas, Hammam towels, etc.—often don’t look like much. They’re not much thicker than your average cotton T-shirt, rectangular and woven, sometimes with subtle cotton fringe. They can roll up to the size of a closed, compact umbrella and be stuffed and squished into any gap in your luggage or carry-on.
IMHO, Turkish towels are superior to any other towel you own. They are extremely absorbent, thanks to long, soft cotton fibers that make up the weave, and dry much quicker than that super plush, fluffy spa set you thought you had to have. (Remember the longer your towel stays damp, the longer it becomes a breeding ground for bacteria.) They make great impromptu picnic blankets, beach towels, and if you really need it, a wrap or sarong.
I’ve used them to drape over particularly questionable airline and train seats and snuggled under one when stuck under an air vent. At home, I especially like my Turkish towels for drying my hair. Because of their flat weave, they produce less tension and friction on my wet hair, reducing the risk of frizz and breakage. Sometimes I use them for a layer of organic texture on my sofa or bed. And sometimes, when I’ve spilled an entire glass of water on the ground, they’re the towels I grab to finish the job in one swipe.
And after all that and hundreds of washes, the striped Turkish towel set I received six years ago still looks brand new. (Note: Turkish towels must be washed before their first use to loosen up their fibers—each wash thereafter adds to their softness.) Have I convinced you to get a set of your own? (How could you not?) Here are some great options at all price points in a range of colors, as well as some alternatives for those not ready to take the flat-weave plunge.
House no. 23 Handwoven Turkish Beach Towel
Muted coastal stripes make House no. 23’s dreamy and durable cotton towels even more irresistible. They’re perfect for lounging by the pool or adding a burst of color to a neutral space.
Huckberry Turkish Towels
These sunny striped towels from Huckberry are great for getaways. They’re easy to brush sand off of, can fit in a handbag, and are breathable and airy enough to drape over your shoulders when you need a break from the sun.
Coyuchi Mediterranean Organic Towels
If you’re looking to outfit your entire bathroom, Coyuchi’s 100% organic cotton towel sets are ideal. The soft textured weave gives each linen heft, so they look substantial, but still feel as light as a cloud.
Sandcloud Turkish Towels
For fun patterns, bright colors, and flatweave towels that will still appease little ones, Sandcloud’s Turkish towels are tough to beat. Plus, 10% of profits go toward sea-saving orgs like the Marine Conservation Institute and the San Diego Coastkeeper.
Parachute Oversized Beach Towel
A Turkish towel for two! Parachute’s dreamy oversized towel is a hybrid: flatweave on the front, terry on the back.
The Citizenry Hammam Towels
The Citizenry’s super soft Hammam towels are made from luxurious Egyptian cotton. Each is handmade by artisans at the Houmet Weaving Workshop just outside Marrakech, Morocco.
Riley Four Layer Towels
For those who can’t quit the puffy, fluffiness of their favorite towels, Riley’s unique cotton towels may be the happy medium. Each lightweight, super soft towel is made in Portugal and features a unique quilting texture, keeping them absorbent, cozy, and lint-free.
Fast Company’s Recommender section is dedicated to surfacing innovative products, services, and brands that are changing how we live and work. Every item that we write about is independently selected by our editors and, wherever possible, tested and reviewed. Fast Company may receive revenue from some links in our stories; however, all selections are based on our editorial judgment.