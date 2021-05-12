Will your town be hit with a gas shortage? Concern abounds after Colonial Pipeline debacle

advertisement advertisement

After Colonial Pipeline—a company that oversees the country’s largest pipeline network, which funnels fuel and gasoline from Gulf Coast refineries across 5,500 miles of land to East Coast repositories—was struck by a ransomware attack last week, worries are growing that the pipeline’s prolonged shutdown could create a nationwide gas shortage.

advertisement

advertisement

Could that affect you? Read on . . . Remind me what happened? For-profit ransomware group DarkSide seized control of Colonial Pipeline’s computer operations on May 7, in what was the largest cyberattack on oil infrastructure in United States history. The entire pipeline network was forced to shut down and has yet to power back up. In the meantime, thousands of gas stations spanning Texas to New York have had their central artery cut off. Got it. How bad is the problem? Pretty bad. The pipeline supplies nearly half of all East Coast driving and flying fuel.

advertisement

advertisement

Does that mean there will be a shortage? With the service glitch stretching into day 6, many areas are starting to see lower stock and higher prices for gas than expected. But the shortages are likely much worse than necessary, due to hordes of panic buyers guzzling up supply. According to the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, a Boston-based app for checking real-time fuel prices, 65% of gas stations in North Carolina, 44% in Virginia, and 43% in Georgia and South Carolina are currently empty. (The app itself has been crashing under record traffic.) Several states have declared a state of emergency. Um, how do you hoard gasoline? Good question. People are apparently filling every car and tank they own. Social media is flooded with images of customers dumping gas into crates and barrels, meant for fuel or not: This is why there’s a gas shortage………….. pic.twitter.com/4q2cdCgl1L — IG:@DavyJTheVirgo (@DavyJTheVirgo) May 12, 2021

advertisement

Stop with this BS! This is why we will have a gas shortage! #GasShortage2021 pic.twitter.com/IPOk5R5Rlq — ThatGirl (@yournameherre) May 12, 2021 I hear there's a gas shortage on the EC. Not for me though I've stocked up. Anyone need some? Only a small markup. pic.twitter.com/l98y2k3g6G — انيس⁦????????⁩Anees⁦????????⁩ (@FreePalestineRN) May 12, 2021 That’s happening even as Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm urged Americans to ease up on gas consumption during a White House briefing on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a new warning: “Do not fill plastic bags with gasoline.”

advertisement