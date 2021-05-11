What your company is still getting wrong about an inclusive company culture

Recently, Basecamp came under fire for announcing new approaches to several aspects of its work culture like benefits, performance reviews, and DEI efforts. Most significantly, it banned political discussions amongst employees on company channels, a decision also taken by Coinbase late last year.

Social media lambasted the company’s leadership for adopting regressive workplace practices, and eventually Basecamp’s founders issued an apology for how they communicated the changes, not for the changes themselves. But there was a faction of supporters too, welcoming the dawn of the apolitical workplace. The ongoing nature of the discussions shows that even a year after Black Lives Matter protests forced America’s racial reckoning into the office, many leaders remain clueless about how to show up for their teams, especially those from under-represented backgrounds. On the other hand, employees at all levels are exhausted after encountering bosses who offer trite promises or weekly yoga classes in lieu of real, meaningful support.

This is a problem, but it’s also an opportunity for executives who want to build truly progressive companies in 2021. For those leaders, here are a few things to know about building inclusive cultures that walk the talk.

Employees expect you to get political

The apolitical workplace was always a fallacy: choosing not to engage is as political a choice as any. But increasingly, it is the employees’ moral compass that is driving CEO activism and financial decisions for some of the biggest names in business. Last month, Simon & Schuster employees demanded that their company sever ties with authors from the Trump administration. This isn’t new: in the months before the pandemic, Amazon, Wayfair and Salesforce also faced employee backlash for selling to ICE and CBP at the height of the border migration crisis.

Employees won’t just stage walkouts when they think you’re on the wrong side of history; they expect you to be proactive with your political stances. A recent report from Hue, a community of marketers of color, found that more than 50% of people of color refuse to work for a company that fails to speak out against racism. The learning is clear: employees are taking social stands at work—blurring the lines between personal and political, which only ever existed for the privileged anyway—and they expect the same kind of enthusiastic engagement from their leaders.

People of color can see through “pretty talk”

“There is a lot of harmful language floating around in the DEI industry that sets it back,” says Reema Mitra, a strategy consultant at define&empower, a Black feminist collective. Slogans like “you can’t be what you can’t see” or “bring your whole self to work” are what she calls “pretty talk”—taglines that are easy to rally around, but entirely miss crucial obstacles faced by marginalized communities.