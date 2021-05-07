Why Peloton is both succeeding and flailing: Reflections on a most memorable week

What the heck is happening at Peloton this week? Lots: A third-quarter earnings report, a product recall, “underperform” ratings from stock analysts, and a data breach. If you’re trying to catch up on all the news from the connected-fitness firm this week, we’ll break it down.

Why were Peloton treadmills recalled?

All you need to see is this video of a toddler getting pulled under one. The $4,300 Tread+ sits high off the ground with no safety guard on the back, leaving space for a pet or child’s head to get pulled under. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reported three dozen accidents and the death of a child who was, notably, 6 years old.

What did Peloton do?

Initially, it refused to do a recall. CEO John Foley sent a message to Peloton members saying that, “CPSC believes that we should stop selling or recall the Tread+. I want to assure you that we have no intention of doing so. . . . Remember, the Tread+ is not for children under 16, and children, pets, and objects need to be kept away.”

Don’t children and pets get into everything?

Yes.

Then what did Peloton do?

It swiftly backpedaled. The company agreed to a recall and the CEO apologized, this week.

What else is happening?

A data breach, also reported this week, which the world has already forgotten about amid the other events. It’s fixed, though reports say Peloton possibly has not been fully transparent about it.