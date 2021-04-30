The EU is cracking down on Apple’s App Store. Is Congress next?

On Friday, the European Commission announced its preliminary conclusion that Apple has violated European antitrust laws by imposing onerous rules and high prices on app developers seeking to get their apps in front of the vast market of iOS device users.

The commission said Apple “distorted competition in the music streaming market as it abused its dominant position for the distribution of music streaming apps through its App Store.” Now Apple will get a chance to respond to the EU in writing and in person before a final decision is made. Reuters reports that Apple, if ultimately found guilty, could be on the hook for as much as $27 million in damages—admittedly, pocket change for a company that made almost $1 billion a day in its last quarter.

The EU’s action comes in response to loud complaints about the app store from Spotify. Apple Music’s archrival has decried the App Store requirement that it use Apple’s proprietary payment system. The company protests the charge of 30% of its app store revenues for the privilege, and complains that Apple prohibits it from even informing its customers of alternate or less expensive ways of purchasing the streaming service. To top it all off, Spotify says Apple gives its own streaming Music service better billing in the App Store than Spotify gets.

The 15% to 30% tax is such a whopping amount of money that the companies are charged for advertising on the app store.” Senator Amy Klobuchar

When it comes to regulating Big Tech, the European Union is very often quicker to take action than its American counterparts. And actions by the EU often serve as models or benchmarks for regulatory actions eventually adopted in the U.S. Rest assured that members of the Congress, as well as leadership at the Federal Trade Commission, are watching the EU’s action against Apple with great interest.

The Senate Judiciary’s antitrust subcommittee, which is led by Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), recently held a hearing on the way Apple and Google run their app stores. Spotify made the same arguments during the hearing that it made to the EU, and clearly found sympathetic ears among Democratic and Republican members of the committee.

Klobuchar’s committee is seen as a power center when it comes to potential antitrust actions against tech companies—along with Rhode Island Democrat David Cicilline’s House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee—and its members pride themselves on working across the aisle to product bipartisan legislation.