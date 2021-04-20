Cheap, green, and beautiful: The future of housing, according to this year’s Solar Decathlon winners

The next generation of energy-efficient homes is on its way. Nine new homes have just completed construction in cities across the United States, offering a glimpse of how homes can be green, affordable, and beautiful.

The homes were built as part of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Solar Decathlon Build Challenge, a biennial competition among university teams to design and build houses that push the limits of energy efficiency. With buildings accounting for 74% of national electricity consumption, the need for better-designed homes is huge. Constructed under real-world conditions in communities near their universities, many of the nine homes are now occupied by residents. Like the houses built in previous years’ competitions, they’re test cases for the latest thinking in energy-efficient design.

On Sunday, April 18, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm announced the winners of the competition, and the prototype homes these teams built demonstrate some of the newest approaches to bringing down energy use in homes and buildings, while still making them affordable to build. Evaluated for 10 different metrics, including energy efficiency, architectural design, innovation, and market potential, the homes had to be as technically impressive as they were feasible to build. This year’s top finishers also happened to explore efficiency strategies for places with extreme climates—the kinds of conditions climate change will make more common for a larger number of houses.

It’s a multifront design challenge that Granholm likened to a much bigger challenge facing designers and builders. “In so many ways our fight against the climate crisis is a lot like the decathlon. We’ve got all these individual contests to get through,” Granholm said. “There are new playbooks in this climate fight on energy efficiency, on renewables, on modernizing the grid, on decarbonizing the building sector, decarbonizing the transportation sector, decarbonizing the industrial sector. We can’t win unless we rewrite them all.”

The highest-ranked home in the competition was designed and built by a team from the University of Colorado in Boulder. Their two-story, two-unit house was designed to offer an efficient and affordable alternative to the high-priced houses in the region. Accommodating the cold and snowy climate, the home managed to reduce its estimated annual utilities cost to about 10% of a conventionally built home in the area. Using equipment such as solar-tracking photovoltaic panels, an energy-recovery ventilator that reuses exhaust heat from the home’s appliances, and highly efficient air conditioning through zone-based ductless mini-split heat pumps, the home generates an estimated 321 kilowatt-hours of excess electricity that is stored in on-site batteries. A rentable accessory dwelling unit provides a source of extra income for the owners while adding another affordable housing option for the region’s lower-income families.

The second-place finisher designed a home for an equally harsh climate. Designed and built by a team from the University of Waterloo, the project is an affordable net-zero-energy home designed in conjunction with the Chippewas of Nawash Indigenous community in Ontario. With a fairly straightforward rectangular footprint and classic gabled roof, the house’s energy-efficiency innovations are hidden inside, where a hybrid electric water heater tank and heat pump uses electrical resistance and ambient heat to provide the home’s warm water. Triple-glazed windows and an insulated concrete foundation help the home retain its own heat, using 55% less energy than a conventionally designed home.