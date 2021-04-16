Green and gorgeous: This new e-com site sells only the world’s most sustainable home goods

What would it be like to style your home using the rolodex of a renowned architect?

Well, now you can find out. Jason McLennan, architect and founder of the Living Building Challenge, has launched an e-commerce site that features furniture and home decor from top interior designers, architects, and sustainable brands. It is the first major attempt to gather a range of certified-sustainable home goods on a single, easy-to-navigate platform.

The site, called Living Deep, debuted last week and includes prominent eco-brands like Avocado, Jaipur Living, and David Trubridge. As founder of the Living Building Challenge, an organization dedicated to the most stringent sustainable architecture standards, McLennan has helped orchestrate the design and construction of some of the world’s greenest buildings, including a zero-energy straw bale community in Utah and a nonprofit educational center in the Hudson Valley that reuses all of its own water.

McLennan is also a primary author of the WELL Building standard and created Declare, a detailed nutrition label for products. For Living Deep, he acts as a curator, drawing on his experience and network to bring high-end, sustainable, and hard-to-source brands directly to consumers. As of now, the site hosts more than 100 products from about 20 brands, with prices ranging from $10 to several thousand dollars.

Living Deep is an effort to bring McLennan’s architectural philosophies full circle by encouraging consumers to buy for the long term, buy more sustainably, and, overall, buy less. “Everything is wrong with consumer culture right now,” McLennan says. “We buy things we don’t need. We buy things that are cheaply made and are designed to break. They end up in landfills. We buy things that are filled with toxic chemicals that make us sick, make our families sick, and we don’t know it. And we buy things made of materials that are irresponsibly extracted from the planet that have a huge carbon footprint.”

Scott James, Living Deep cofounder and president, acknowledges that there’s an inherent tension in launching an e-commerce site even while advocating for less consumption. “First, see if you can make do without it,” James says. “Then raid Craigslist. Go to the Goodwill store. Come to Living Deep to fill in the gaps.” Adds McLennan: “The biggest thing you can do is not buy the thing you think you need. Understanding the next point, we’re encouraging people to look for things that are well-built and already exist.”