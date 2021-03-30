How COVID-19 has stifled the pipeline for female talent

Amid COVID-19, a once-enthusiastic movement toward greater workplace diversity has lost energy and even taken a step back. In regard to gender, some say we are witnessing a female recession. “For the first time since they began a consistent upward climb in the labor force in the 1970s, women are now suffering the repercussions of a system that still treats them unequally,” writes journalist Chabeli Carrazana. She adds, “when the economy crumbled, women fell— hard.”

A number of things have happened during the pandemic. Women, already earning less than men, reduced their work hours to tend to family including both children and parents. They more readily picked up the slack for others around the home: getting their kids online every day for school, relinquishing their own computer time, ensuring meals were prepared, and generally striving to boost morale of those around them. Experts say that the gains that women have made have not been accompanied by cultural and structural change, such as meaningful improvements in childcare options. Thus, many women, and especially Black and Latina women, have been doing a “high-wire act” that is no longer sustainable.

These factors impact women in their current positions and also inhibit them from pursuing their career goals. In our work as executive search consultants, we’ve seen fewer women candidates for key leadership roles these past months. The pipeline is trending male again.

From where we sit, it may take years to get back to a point where women are putting their careers on a par with other priorities. Government action is critical to address the cultural and structural underpinnings of gender inequality. In addition, we believe that organizations, and the men and women who lead them, will need to be more proactive in supporting aspiring women leaders. The following are some critical priorities, which we believe need to be addressed.

Keep challenging our biases

Implicit bias continues to rear its head as a career deterrent for women leaders. There is the presumption, for instance, that men are better at handling the chaos and confusion of these difficult times. (More men than usual were being hired as CEOs during the first six months of the pandemic when, in fact, research suggests that women leaders may be more capable during crises.) More bias training and awareness is needed. If they haven’t done so already, professionals owe it to themselves to take the bias tests at Harvard’s Project Implicit, especially the “Gender-Career” test.

Hold leaders accountable for supporting women in their careers

C-suite leaders should be at the heart of and responsible for diversity and inclusion, while middle managers, on the front lines of their organizations, play a key role as well. BCG Group notes how leaders at this level directly influence the majority of workers yet receive just a small portion of their organizations’ attention in training.