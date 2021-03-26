How to manage up when your boss lacks self-awareness

Every leader has some consideration they overlook at work—and for many, it’s their own behavior. Most people think they’re self-aware, but less than 10% of us actually are. Leaders tend to overestimate their effectiveness, and experienced leaders are often more pronounced in this behavior. Leaders are consistently praised and promoted throughout their careers, so they may feel like they’re invaluable company assets.

As a high-performance workplace coach, I once worked with a leader who vehemently believed he collaborated with his employees. When Monday meetings rolled around, he would pose a question to his team and go around the table for responses. He was always the first to give his opinion and would become irritable when people disagreed. When I pointed this out, he decided to recognize each person’s contribution by posting their answers on a flip chart and reserving his thoughts until the end.

At the next meeting, he did write down other people’s ideas—but only the ones he liked. When he disagreed with someone’s response, he would simply move on to the next person without recording it. When the meeting was over, he summarized the ideas he liked. Some people might mistake this for arrogance, but he wasn’t the kind of leader who saw what he was doing and simply didn’t care. Instead, he was utterly oblivious to his tendency to shut down other people’s ideas.

This unaware behavior isn’t just annoying—many predict that the so-called smartest person in the room will be a liability rather than an asset in the near future. If a leader doesn’t know how to use the collective intelligence of his or her employees, it can result in poor engagement, high turnover, and costly mistakes. Here are three ways you can help a leader with a similar unawareness become more in touch:

1. BRING NEGATIVE OUTCOMES TO THE LEADER’S ATTENTION

If someone in a leadership role reports to you, you’re in a unique position to offer constructive feedback without jeopardizing your job. And as someone in an executive role, your opinion is important to that individual—he or she is more likely to listen to you.

When initiating these conversations, remember that people’s motives are generally good. Some people are just wired differently in terms of how they view themselves and the impact of their behavior. For instance, I once knew a CEO who drove away eight talented senior executives in six months but didn’t realize that he was the problem.