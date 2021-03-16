The German language is beautifully adapting to the oddities of pandemic lifestyles

Even in virus-free times, German words are exceptionally evocative. German speakers are able to express themselves so specifically because of one of the quirks of the language: compound nouns. In German, multiple words bunch together into one lengthy megaword . Sometimes, these single words stray far from the literal meaning, and capture common human experiences , like the classic Schadenfreude—made of schaden, which means harm and the word for joy, f reude— which means taking pleasure in someone else’s misfortune.

Treppenwitz (literally “stair joke”) refers to a comeback that you only think of after leaving someone’s house; Drachenfutter (“dragon food”) is a penitent meal you may have to cook for a loved one if they’re furious with you. Luftschloss (“air castle”) is a faraway dream that’s unattainable; and Ringrichterscham (“boxing referee shame”) is the embarrassment felt when in the presence of a couple bickering. And, Backpfeifengesicht (“face in need of a fist”) describes a particularly punchable face—a word that was once assigned to Ted Cruz.

These compound nouns are constantly forming and evolving based on the circumstances, so naturally, the COVID-19 era has produced many new ones. While English speakers have somewhat expanded our vocabulary with phrases like social distancing, flattening the curve, and herd immunity, German has recorded about 1,200—and they’re having more fun with them. One way to refer to masks, for example, is Gesichtskondom, meaning “face condom.”

While many of these words seem long, they are so exact at expressing what they mean. Germans say Spuckschutztrennwand for an “anti-spit partition,” while English speakers have to inexactly describe: “temporary, plexiglass plastic wall to shield spit.” Coronafußgruß is a “corona foot greeting,” which gets at not being able to say hello in the normal way, as does Ellenbogengesellschaft, which refers to the new reality as an “elbow society.” But, better that than to receive the Todesküsschen (“kiss of death”), a cheek kiss that’s the typical greeting in some parts of Germany but which may now contain virus particles.

Many of these words were shared with Fast Company by online language educator Babbel, but about 1,200 have been compiled by the Leibniz Institute for the German Language, which documents new vocabulary every year. These 1,200 were found in print across the German-speaking world over the past year, so not necessarily part of everyday language, but the institute is monitoring them to see which spread more generally into day-to-day speak.

German has captured the new oddities of pandemic lifestyles. It has words for a socially distanced beer, Abstandsbier; corona hairstyle, Coronafrisur; and “cuddle contact,” someone you may break distancing protocol for, Kuschelkontakt. A Geisterveranstaltung is a “ghost event,” like sports matches that have no attendees. They call an essential worker an Alltagsheld, or an everyday hero. Someone who’s gone out of their way to shop for the needy is known as an Einkaufsheld, or shopping hero.