This school teaches low-income students to renovate houses—and helps them become homeowners

The program, called Build UP (Urban Prosperity) Birmingham, is unlike any other school in the country. Low-income ninth-graders enter to earn a high school diploma, and then an associate’s degree, while also training as construction workers through paid apprenticeships. They learn in part by remodeling houses in Ensley, the blighted neighborhood where they live. Later, they can move into the newly remodeled homes, and eventually they get the chance to buy them.

Educator Mark Martin founded the program in 2018 after seeing how ill-equipped typical schools are to tackle larger societal challenges. “The kids that I’ve worked with my entire career have all been from pretty tough backgrounds in really low-income areas with very limited options and all the challenges that come in the door with the poverty,” he says. He saw teachers struggle to help students with problems—from hunger when their parents couldn’t afford food to mental illness—and also saw the teachers feel that their efforts were futile.

The school focuses on housing, one of the basic challenges facing students and their families. Ensley was built as a neighborhood for workers at a steel mill, but when the steel mill closed, and after white families fled to the suburbs as schools desegregated, the population shrank. Some vacant houses became so dilapidated they were later torn down; others have sat empty for decades. The rental houses that are available in the area are in poor condition. “In Birmingham, all of our kids are African American, all are coming from low-income backgrounds,” Martin says. “Most are actually below the poverty line. But all of them are renting somewhere, and many are renting from slumlords—mold and mildew and just a really rotten situation.”

The program targets students who are at risk of dropping out of school and pays them a stipend as they learn how to remodel homes; novice builders get $125 every two weeks, and as students move up to different levels, that amount increases up to a max of $200. Many of the school’s regular classes are also tied to construction—a 10th-grade geometry class, for example, happens alongside shop class as students learn the math behind why roofs have certain angles or why triangles have structural integrity.

When a student is two years into the program, they and their families become eligible to move into one of the remodeled homes, where they’ll pay the same amount they were previously paying in rent. By the end of the program, after students finish their academic work and take one additional step—either getting a well-paid job in construction, transferring to get a bachelor’s degree, or starting their own business—they can get a no-interest loan to buy the house themselves. Some of the homes are duplexes, so the graduates can become instant landlords for extra income.