Online pharmacy Ro is now vaccinating seniors at home

Ro, an online pharmacy that got its start prescribing sexual health products, is now offering to vaccinate seniors at home in New York. The company is working with the New York Department of Health as well as local organizations on the effort.

Seniors in Yonkers will be able to schedule an appointment through Ro’s website. Multiple people at a single location can schedule their appointments together, though all patients will have to prove they are older than 65. The company is working with the mayor’s office of Yonkers; the area’s Office for the Aging, which is helping it connect with seniors; and more than 100 local healthcare providers, including hospitals and local doctors’ offices.

Ro’s nurses, who are supplied through a staffing agency, pick up doses from healthcare providers and bring them directly to a roster of patients based on their proximity. After giving a patient a shot, nurses will monitor them for 20 minutes just in case there is a rare adverse event.

Ro CEO Zachariah Reitano says he believes that his company will be able to deliver at least one vial of 10 doses per healthcare provider every day. If there are extra doses left over at the end of the day, Reitano says that Ro is working with the mayor’s office to give excess vaccines to essential workers like police officers and firefighters. The goal is to expand the program over time to other parts of the state.

New York’s vaccine rollout has been chaotic, requiring eligible citizens to navigate a confusing array of websites and forms to get an appointment. Some seniors have faced incredible difficulty trying to book an appointment because they don’t have a computer. Nearly 20% of New Yorkers don’t have access to broadband, according to the 2019 Census. Reitano is hoping that his program will be able to reach seniors even if they can’t book appointments themselves.

This new initiative, which aims to bring vaccines to homebound seniors, is the first manifestation of Ro’s in-home healthcare platform, Workpath, which it acquired in December. Workpath connects patients with in-home health services like blood draws. Now it’s planning to launch more comprehensive home healthcare using a workforce of on-demand nurses. This will enable Ro to administer health exams and tests, augmenting its online primary care.